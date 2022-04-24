‘The Mummy’ director calls Tom Cruise-starrer ‘the biggest failure’

The Mummy director, Alex Kurtzman, regards it as one of the ‘biggest failures’ of his life

The Mummy’s 2017 reboot may have had a star cast headed by Tom Cruise, but the film’s director, Alex Kurtzman, regards it as one of the ‘biggest failures’ of his life, reported People magazine.

Talking on The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast, Kurtzman revealed his thoughts about the big-budget reboot of the hit classic franchise, and said that he ‘regrets’ making the film, even with a stellar star cast.

Kurtzman said: “I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures…

He then added: “There's about a million things I regret about The Mummy, but it also gave me so many gifts that are inexpressibly beautiful.”

According to Kurtzman, he looks at the experience as a major learning experience and a turning point in his career as a film director.

He said: “I didn't become a director until I made that movie, and it wasn't because it was well directed — it was because it wasn't.”

“I would not have understood many of the things that I now understand about what it means to be a director had I not gone through that experience,” he added.

The film was also the filmmakers first time working on a mega project, of which he said: “I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to make those mistakes, because it rebuilt me into a tougher person, and it also rebuilt me into a clearer filmmaker.”

Kurtzman’s take on The Mummy cost around $95 million to make and was backed by Universal Studios.

Apart from Cruise, the film also starred Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe.