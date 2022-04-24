Prince William struggles to understand he is not 'on the same level' as Charles

Prince William has a problem understanding that he is not direct heir to the throne, says royal expert.

Robert Jobson in his column for Daily Mail writes that the father-son relationship has developed over the years. William, however, still considers himself equal to the King-in-waiting.

"Year by year, the personality of this very modern prince is slowly emerging. Even so, he remains an intensely private man who guards most aspects of his personal life jealously," he begins.

"William’s relationship with his father has at times been strained. In fact, until the painful fallout of Harry’s departure from the Royal fold, Prince Charles was much closer to his younger son than his heir.

"While Harry used to talk with his ‘Pa’ for hours, William was more stand-offish.

William often forget his place in the royal pecking order while conversing with father Charles, adds Mr Jobson.

"As a senior former member of the Royal Household explains, William sometimes appears to forget that there’s a hierarchy in which he ranks below his father. ‘When it comes to his father, it is as if William thinks they are, as direct heirs to the throne, on a level.’

"Another well-placed source agreed: ‘Deference doesn’t appear to be in his vocabulary when it comes to his father.’