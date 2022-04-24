Kate Middleton is 'calming influence' when Prince William raises voice in anger

Prince William anger issues are being disclosed by royal journalist.



Robert Jobson writes that Diana's elder son "can be a bit of a shouter" whenever he is upset.

A former courtier reportedly told Mr Jobson: "They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did. She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy."

Insiders go on to reveal that advisors "check which way the wind is blowing" before talking to William.

With Kate, the Duke of Cambridge is often known to have heated arguments.

Insiders add: "He can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it. It’s fair to say the Duke and the Duchess give as good as they get if their disagreement results in raised voices.

"But they know each other so well, it usually blows over quickly – and she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him."