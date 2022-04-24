Meghan Markle, Prince Harry flaunt their political ambitions?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken another move to allegedly flaunt their political ambitions.



According to a report by the Mirror UK, the royal couple have hired Miranda Barbot, a PR woman who was the part of the team behind former US President Barack Obama’s win for the second term.

Royal expert and Daily Mail editor Richard Eden shared the new article on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Another sign that #Meghan is plotting a move into politics?”.

Meghan and Harry, who moved to US after stepping down as senior royals, have never declared their political allegiance but they have been accused of meddling in both UK and US politics with their statements.

The news of Miranda Barbot appointment comes days after it was reported that Harry and Meghan are protected by one of Obama’s former security guards at Invictus Games last week.

The Mirror UK, citing sources, reported that Miranda has joined Archewell, the firm owned by Meghan and Harry.