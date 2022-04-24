Prince William hurt by Harry's 'resentful' comments during US interview

Prince William is heartbroken by Prince Harry's comments about him and mother Diana, says royal editor.

The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English recently commented on Prince Harry's US interview with Hoda Kotb, wherein he dodged question about missing elder brother William.

Speaking to MailPlus' Palace Confidential, Ms English said: "Rather than reconciliation, the visit and interview will only add to the sense of weariness that many members of the Royal Family have when it comes to Harry now.

"Possibly not for the Queen. She is very keen to keep lines of communication open with him.

"She loves her grandson. Her ability to separate royal matters and family is remarkable.

"But I don't think that is the same for other members of the family, particularly the Prince of Wales who is said to be at the end of his tether over this interview and Prince William."

Harry also narrated that he feels Princess Diana is with him in "almost everything that I do now".

He continued: "It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me.

"She's got him set up and now she's helping me set up - that's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids."

Ms English continued: "What William will find particularly hurtful is the comments Harry made about their later mother Diana.

"Harry commented about how he feels Diana has done her bit for William in looking after him and his children.

"And now it's time she is focused on him, which is quite a peculiar thing to say.

"I think it shows Harry's general level of resentment against his brother.

"From Williams's point of view, in the past, he has made it clear that he finds this kind of attempt of ownership of his late mother quite crass.

"I suspect he will find those particular comments by Harry quite hurtful," she concluded.