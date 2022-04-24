Mohamed Hadid praises 'smart' Gigi on birthday: 'She is after all A Hadid'

Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi Hadid, is recounting his blessings as he wishes the supermodel on birthday.

Turning to his Instagram, the father-of-three penned a note for his eldest offspring on Saturday.

"Guess what day is today," he began alongside a photo of himself posing with baby Gigi in a grey blanket.

"It’s the princess of Nazareth was born Self made hardworking smart and loves respect all people from all Religious walks of life she put a smile on everyone and she comes out the door greatest mother Daughter and sisters and brother is going to see has a heart of gold passion and drive without a break she is after all A Hadid," he gushed.

In another photo, Mohamed honours his daughter with another photo half-sister Alana Hadid.



"Happy birthday gigi. Look at you hanging with cutee pie alana. @gigihadid @lanzybear," he wrote.







