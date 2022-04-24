Mohamed Hadid praises 'smart' Gigi on birthday: 'She is after all A Hadid'

Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi Hadid, is recounting his blessings as he wishes the supermodel on birthday.
Turning to his Instagram, the father-of-three penned a note for his eldest offspring on Saturday.
"Guess what day is today," he began alongside a photo of himself posing with baby Gigi in a grey blanket.
"It’s the princess of Nazareth was born Self made hardworking smart and loves respect all people from all Religious walks of life she put a smile on everyone and she comes out the door greatest mother Daughter and sisters and brother is going to see has a heart of gold passion and drive without a break she is after all A Hadid," he gushed.
In another photo, Mohamed honours his daughter with another photo half-sister Alana Hadid.
"Happy birthday gigi. Look at you hanging with cutee pie alana. @gigihadid @lanzybear," he wrote.
Prince William's friend gets into trouble
50 Cent shares video of a 'fatal accident'
Khloe Kardashian previously revealed her new diet and how she lost all that weight
Lopez is seen sucking green lollipop as the song Blick Blick, by Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj, played in the background
Kris Jenner called the alleged situation with Rob 'heartbreaking' in court
'Schitt's Creek' actor Noah Reid marked his Broadway debut in the Tracy Letts play 'The Minutes'