Prince Harry aimed Queen protection comments to ‘Megxit advisors’: ‘Make vipers pay’

Prince Harry purposely made sure to mention ‘advisors and vipers’ in his Queen protection claim to slam the conspirators who worked out Megxit.
This revelation has been made by an inside source close to The Sun.
According to their findings, Prince Harry purposely slammed the ‘vipers’ who advised Queen Elizabeth over Megxit.
The insider was even quoted saying, “The protection comment is perceived to refer to the way he thinks the Queen is ill-advised by those around her, particularly during the Megxit Sandringham Summit.”
Gigi Hadid leaves jaws dropped in latest pictures
Meghan Markle’s confidence and public speaking skills didn’t settle in well with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle is planning a move to New York City to chase a career like Angelina Jolie, Amal Clooney
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘house-hunting’ in NYC after failing to crack Hollywood
Vin Diesel is keeping the memory of the late Paul Walker alive with the Fast & Furious franchise
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in the city on Saturday