Nicki Minaj highlights talks of ‘loving life’ sober: ‘Be gentle’

Singer Nicki Minaj breaks down her journey towards sobriety in a series of admissions on social media.

She got candid about it all in a series of candid Twitter posts and the conversation began after a fan asked the rapper, “baby are you high?”

The star quickly clapped back by admitting, “No I’m sober & loving life. You?”



This is not the first time Minaj has referenced her sobriety, just a few short minutes after the initial tweet, she decided to address some of her past struggles and admitted, “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I'm happy when I'm sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.”



Capping it all off she also shared some old selfies, to showcase what she looked like high vs sober and captioned it with the words, “My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I'm high when I'm not wearing makeup.”

“Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was [100 emoji] true tho.”