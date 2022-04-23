Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates big achievement to his and Georgina Rodriguez’s late son

Cristiano Ronaldo paid a heartfelt tribute to his and Georgina Rodriguez’s late son when he returned to the field for a much-awaited Premier League game.

The Portuguese football star managed to score his 100th goal of the league just days after losing one of his newborn twins to a tragic death.

The heartbroken father raised his left hand to the sky to mark his big achievement.

Ronaldo’s fans also applauded at the seventh minute of the game to show solidarity with the star.

The 37-year-old and his partner took to Instagram five days ago to announce the tragedy their family went through.

On Thursday, Ronaldo shared a family photo to inform his millions of followers that his newborn baby has made the journey back from hospital following birth on Monday.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures,” he wrote in the caption.

“Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world,” he added.



