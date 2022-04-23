Justin Timberlake split with Britney Spears over text, claims music director

Justin Timberlake broke up with Britney Spears over text, claims music director

Justin Timberlake abruptly ended romance with Britney Spears via text message, says music director.

Chris Applebaum turned to his Instagram to share a throwback photo with Spears, touching upon their collaboration Overprotected.

“This was taken on the 2nd shoot day for her ‘Overprotected’ video," he began.

“It was a (planned) 24 hr shoot day and we had one crew clock out after 12 hrs & a new one clock in.

“At some point during the 2nd shift Brit disappeared and I went to her trailer to fetch her…only to discover her BF Justin had just broken up with her via text message.”

Chris then states: “Let me recommend to any who reads this: don’t break up via text!”

He continued: “We sat on the floor of her trailer for a minute, talked it out, and then rallied.