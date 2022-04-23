Prince Harry’s ‘calculated digs’ spark backlash: ‘Wasn’t this for Invictus?’

Prince Harry has come under fire for “calculating and planning his digs against his family” despite it being Invictus Games week.

This accusation has been issued by Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden.

In an interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential, Mr Eden slammed Prince Harry’s motives.

He started by addressing how the importance of the Invictus Games was brushed aside so it could be “all about Harry.”

“To me, it seemed really calculating,” Mr Eden was quoted saying.

“Harry's now married to an actress and I get the impression that he's given guidance, tips, he's prepared for this type of interview.”

“It was meant to be about the Invictus Games, which is a really worthy project and there are some fascinating stories there.”

“But, oh no, it's all about Harry. Everything he said, the calculated digs at his family. It was a real hark back to the Oprah interview.”

“It seemed very much calculated and planned for, really,” he added before concluding.