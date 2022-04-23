Priyanka Chopra drops clues about 40th birthday plans: ‘I have sand between my toes’

Priyanka Chopra drops clues about her 40th birthday plans: ‘I have sand between my toes’

Priyanka Chopra has recently dropped hints about her plans for her big 40th birthday celebration, and it will fall on July 18 this year.



In an interview with Travel And Leisure, the Sky is Pink actress revealed, “It’s the next decade of my life. I don’t know what we are going to do yet, because my husband Nick Jonas and I plan each other’s birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in.”

Priyanka also disclosed her love for oceans to the outlet, “I hope I have sand between my toes while I turn 40.”



The Quantico star also mentioned that 2022 has been a life-changing year for her, as she embraced motherhood for the first time.

To note, earlier this year, the Global star, along with her husband Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter in January via surrogacy and shared this news on social media.





On April 21, the couple officially announced the name of their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing her excitement about the future and as a new mum, the 39-year-old said, “I am curious about where my career will take me, my life will take me. I'm at a place where I feel like I'm at the precipice of change and I'm ready to accept it and receive it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has movie projects including It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.