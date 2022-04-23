‘Heartbroken’ Johnny Depp blames Amber Heard for costing him ‘nothing less than everything’

Johnny Depp has managed to tug at heartstrings globally with his gut-wrenching admission against Amber Heard during his testimony to the court.

The actor admitted to the court that Amber Heard ended up costing him ‘nothing less than everything’ with her accusations over the years.

He began by addressing the 2018 piece she wrote, identifying herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

According to Fox, he told the jury, “I don’t think it took Disney very long, maybe a couple of days, to announce that I had been removed from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films franchise.”

But it was at that moment Depp realized, “I lost nothing less than everything.”

“I will live with that for the rest of my life because of the allegations," he added, after looking back at the lifelong stain.

Especially since “It was such a big, high profile case that I lost then no matter the outcome of this trial.”