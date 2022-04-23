Britney Spears admits writing memoir has been tough: 'I cry for days'

Britney Spears is struggling to recall traumatic times in the process of writing her biography.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 40-year-old admitted that she tears up every time she begins penning her memoir.

“Writing my book is actually hard after speaking for two hours each time to this lovely lady trying to create drafts…

“I cry for two days afterwards. I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ, I’ve been through it!’.

“It is incredibly cleansing yet hard.”

Spears is also ready to welcome a child, her third, with beau Sam Asghari. The singer, who often refers to Asghari as husband, sparked marriage speculation a few weeks ago.

A source then told Hollywood Life; "Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married.

"She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now. Sam and Britney have been calling each other husband and wife since they got engaged."

They continued: "She will continue to do so until they are married, which will not be kept a secret."