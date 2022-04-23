Sanjay Dutt shares an emotional note on the success of his film ‘KGF Chapter 2’

Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note on the success of his hotly released movie KGF Chapter 2 saying that some movies are more special than others and the period drama was that film for him.

Taking to Instagram, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor poured his heart out in form of words in the message he shared with his 5.6 million followers.

He wrote, “There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, seek out a film which pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it.”

“This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me,” Dutt added. “The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it’s his dream we all brought to screen.”

The 62-year-old star signed off as he wrote, “This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength.”

Earlier, the actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared that Dutt shot the movie during one of the hardest phases of his life when he was fighting with cancer as per Hindustan Times.



She had said, “The film has been a special journey for us in more ways than one. All those who have often labelled him as irresponsible, non-committed and a bad boy must watch this film to see his determination, dedication and commitment.”

“Sanju shot this film during the most vulnerable phase of his life... our lives. He shot uncomplainingly, all those strenuous scenes with the same passion as ever," Maanayata added.