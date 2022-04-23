Prince Harry talks ‘relentless struggle’ in candid admission: ‘Is it enough?’

Prince Harry recalls the emotional turmoil he underwent when attempting to work out what to say in his opening day speech for the Invictus Games.
The prince got candid about it all during his latest interview with the BBC.
There he spoke of the Invictus Games, as well as the struggle of ‘what to say’ during the event.
Recalling the mental gymnastics he underwent when thinking about what to say to the Ukrainian team, Prince Harry admitted, “A whole world is definitely behind them. But again, is that is that enough?”
“When you get to see them and speak to them, and see in their eyes, the experiences and the things that they've seen just in the last few weeks it's really hard, it's emotional.”
