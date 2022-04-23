Ireland Baldwin defends Johnny Depp in scathing Amber Heard call out

Ireland Baldwin takes to social media with a defensive call out against Amber Heard, after new findings in the defamation case by Johnny Depp.

Alec Baldwin’s 26-year-old daughter weighed in on the explosive court hearing over on Instagram Stories.

She even shared a candid note siding with Johnny Depp and it read, “The thing is, I know women who are exactly like this.”

“They are manipulative and cold and they use their very womanhood to play victim and turn the world against the man because we live in a society where it's cool to say men are the worst and blah blah [expletive] blah.”

She even went on to argue that “men can experience abuse too” and even branded Heard an “absolute disaster of a human being.”

“Amber Heard is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like 5 Pirates movies.”