Malaika Arora slams society’s ‘misogynist approach to female relationships’

Malaika Arora slammed the double standards of society as she talked about the importance of women 'having a life' after a breakup or divorce.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, the actor opened up on how it is considered a ‘sacrilege’ for a woman when she dates a younger man.

She said, "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce... There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man."

Arora was trolled when she started dating actor Arjun Kapoor due to their 12-year age gap. The actor has been open about her relationship since and pays no heed to the criticism.

"I am a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter and happier every day," the 48-year-old actor added.

She continued: "I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent.”

Previously, she had said in an interview with HT Brunch, “Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate.’”