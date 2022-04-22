Jimmy Kimmel celebrates son Billy’s birthday as he thanks doctors who saved his life

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to doctors, nurses and all who helped in savings his son Billy's life on the occasion of his 5th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the TV show host dropped an adorable picture of his little one with a thankyou note for those who helped the family during their difficult time.

The 54-year-old wrote, “Happy 5th birthday to our little nut.”

“We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy's life and to those of you whose donations, prayers and positive thoughts meant everything,” Kimmel added.

He asked his 2.5 million followers to help others who might need their support directing them to a link on his bio, adding, “Please support families who need medical care.”

Billy was born with a congenital heart condition (tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia) and he had to undergo three heart surgeries.



Earlier, Kimmel had shared with Oprah Winfrey that he and his wife were so afraid of losing their son that they did not want to get too close to him.

He had said in an interview for O, The Oprah Magazine, “There were secrets we kept from each other that we revealed only after the second surgery. The biggest one was that, I think subconsciously, we didn't want to get too close to the baby because we didn't know what was going to happen."