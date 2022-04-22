Prince Harry’s popularity sinks as Prince William emerges most popular royal: Details

Prince Harry’s popularity has continued to tank in the UK, along with his wife Meghan Markle as well as uncle Prince Andrew’s, while Prince William soars in competition, reported Express UK.
While both Harry and Meghan enjoyed immense popularity across the UK in the wake of their royal wedding, the two seemed to have tanked in the past two years since their exit from the royal family in 2020.
In the latest YouGov popularity poll, Harry ranks at 11 out of 15, while Meghan sits at 14th place, just one above Prince Andrew, another member of the family whose fallen out of public favour in the wake of his sex abuse scandal.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth emerged as the most popular royals, with Prince William coming in at second. The late Prince Philip remains the third most popular royal in the year since his passing at the age of 99 in April 2021.
Here’s the full YouGov ranking for the first quarter of 2022:
