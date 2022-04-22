Prince Harry gets exciting baby news as he attends Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Prince William received exciting baby news earlier this week from a close friend!

Prince Harry and Prince William received exciting baby news earlier this week after their close friend Alexander Gilkes and his fiance Maria Sharapova shared that they’re pregnant with their first child!

Gilkes and Sharapova confirmed news of their pregnancy earlier this week, with the former No.1 tennis player taking to Instagram on her 35th birthday to share a picture of her growing baby bump.

She wrote: “Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

Gilkes, who has had close ties with the royal princes, reacted to the announcement with heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

Gilkes and Sharapova got engaged back in December 2020, after meeting in October 2018. They are yet to tie the knot.

What’s perhaps most interesting is the fact that before meeting Sharapova, Gilkes dated Misha Nonoo, the woman who is credited with setting up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together!

As for Gilkes’ friendship with Prince William, the two met while studying together at Eton. In fact, Gilkes’ younger brother Charlie Gilkes is said to have dated Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton while at Edinburgh University.