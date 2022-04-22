Prince Charles ‘at a loss’, ‘not spoken to’ Harry since ‘awkward’ meeting

File Footage





Prince Charles is reportedly back to square one with son Prince Harry and hasn’t ‘spoken to him’ since their secret 15-minute meeting last week, reported The Mirror.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle made a stopover in Windsor, UK last Thursday while on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. During their short stay, the met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla.

However, according to an insider, Charles is once again “at a loss” after Harry’s comments during his interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, in which he said that he wants to make sure that the Queen is ‘protected’.

That’s not all, the source also shared that the meeting, while cordial, was ‘awkward’.

The source also dished out on more details about Harry’s feelings about the meeting, saying: “Harry loved seeing his grandmother again and he is acutely aware of her advancing years. He is desperate for Lily to meet her great-grandmother.”