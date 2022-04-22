Alec and Hilaria Baldwin arrive together at Broadway’s ‘Hangmen’ opening night

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were clicked walking the red carpet on the opening night of Broadway’s latest play Hangmen on Thursday night.

The couple was seen holding hands as they arrived at the premiere night of Martin McDonagh's play at the John Golden Theatre in New York City.

The red carpet arrival marked the couple’s first joint appearance since the tragic incident of shooting on the sets of Rust took place last October — in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

Meanwhile, the Edge actor, 64, and his entrepreneur wife, 38, put on a loved-up display while posing for the cameras on the opening night of the play.

Alec and Hilaria are currently expecting their seventh child together. They are proud parents of daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, Lucia, 1, and sons Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, and Rafael Thomas, 6.