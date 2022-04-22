Justin Bieber sued for ‘stealing’ Grammy-winning song ‘10,000 Hours’

Justin Bieber has been sued for copyright infringement for his 2019 hit 10,000 Hours

Justin Bieber has been sued for copyright infringement for his 2019 hit 10,000 Hours alongside collaborators Dan + Shay, People magazine reported on Friday, April 22.

Music companies International Manufacturing Concepts, Melomega music and Sound Gems sued Bieber and the county music duo of Dan Syers and Shay Mooney, on Thursday, confirm documents obtained by the outlet.

The lawsuit claims that Bieber, Syers, and Mooney “stole the core portion” of their song, including the chorus, verse, and hook from song written in 1983 by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti, The First Time Baby Is a Holiday.

It also points out that Rakes and Fioravanti’s song remained unreleased until 2014, dropping about more than five years before Bieber and Dan + Shay’s 10,000 Hours, which allegedly contains “unmistakable similarities”.

The companies who’re suing the pop and country stars say they own the song, and want credits on the track, along with money in damages, attorney fees and statutory damages.

Bieber and Dan + Shay’s representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit.