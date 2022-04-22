Prince Harry dodges question about not wishing Queen on birthday

Prince Harry ignored media questions after recent backlash from his Hoda Kotb interview.

While the Duke of Sussex is still attending Invictus Games, a group of journalists reached out to him to ask for clarification on the statement.

While Harry was in a buggy on Thursday, commuting from the venue to his hotel, photographers asked the Duke a series of questions.

Inquiries ranging from Queen's birthday wish to his Hoda Kotb interview reaction were atop.

"Did you wish the Queen on her 96th birthday?"

"How do you feel about the reaction to your interview, sir?"

"How are you going to protect the Queen, sir?" but got no response as the Duke was driven away further.

A royal source earlier commented on Prince Harry's remarks: "It is the Queen's birthday and despite a difficult year people are working full steam ahead on making her Platinum Jubilee an event to remember that properly honours such a remarkable woman.

"She just doesn't deserve this.

"I have no idea what intention he may or may not have had in saying this, but Harry needs to start thinking before he opens his mouth," the source told Daily Mail.