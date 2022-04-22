Prince Harry going towards 'stunning decline' with Meghan Markle influence

Prince Harry is learning selfishness from wife Meghan Markle, claims expert.

Foreign former policy researcher for Margaret Thatcher, Nile Gardiner, commented on Prince Harry's latest statement where he talks about 'protecting' the Queen.

The foreign analyst wrote: “The stunning decline of Prince Harry. Hubris, delusion, and the incredibly destructive influence of immensely self-centred Meghan Markle, who has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain."

“Sad to see," concludes Mr Gardiner.

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he continued, "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States," Harry told Hoda Kotb on Monday about his role in the Queen's life.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle left UK in 2020 after quitting as working members of the royal family. Later in 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that she was racially regarded by the Firm during her time with the royals.