Sources reveal Jennifer Lopez’s reaction to Jennifer Garner birthday invite behind closed doors

Insiders reveal Jennifer Lopez has a ‘rather surprising’ reaction to getting a birthday invite to Jennifer Garner’s 50th as Ben Affleck’s plus one.

According to inside sources, J.Lo finds Garner’s birthday invite “super sweet,” especially since “It is important to all of them” and “J.Lo says she would like to try.”

According to insiders close to HollywoodLife, the main reason Garner decided to extend the invitation in the first place is because she “is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez].”

At the same time, however, “Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything.”