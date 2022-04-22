Zendaya confirms she’s skipping Met Gala 2022 due to THIS reason

Zendaya is confirming that she will not be a part of the fashion's biggest event of the year due to her tough schedule.



The Dune actress has revealed that she would skip the Met Gala for the third year in a row. “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” the actress told Extra on Wednesday, as per Page Six.

She further said, “Your girl's got to work and make some movies, so I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis…but I will be back eventually.”

As per the tennis comment, Zendaya will be shooting her forthcoming romance drama, Challengers. Zendaya will portray Tashi, a "tennis player turned coach" who forces her husband, Art (Mike Faist), to compete in a tournament on the lower-level professional tennis Challenger circuit against his former best buddy and her former lover (Josh O'Connor).

However, the Euphoria actress has pledged that she would make up for her absence with better-than-ever red carpet ensembles throughout the year.

“I’ll keep delivering in other ways” she laughed. As per Page Six, the 25-year-old last stepped upon the Met's stairs in 2019. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress looked stunning in a "Cinderella" gown that miraculously altered colours, thanks to Fairy Godmother and stylist Law Roach.

On the other hand, Zendaya was away shooting her successful show Euphoria at last year's Met Gala, which she celebrated on the red carpet this week with co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala will take place on May 2, and stars such as Megan thee Stallion and Katy Perry are already getting excited about their extravagant looks.