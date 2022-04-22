Prince Harry meets UK's Defence Secretary

UK's Defence Ministry on Thursday said that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met Duke of Sussex Prince Harry during his visit to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games 2022.

A statement issued by the Defence Ministry said Invictus Games brings together nations from around the world to support wounded, injured and sick personnel."

It said "Defence Secretary Wallace is at the Games, where he has met the Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Veteran Affairs and The Duke of Sussex, founder of the Games."



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrived in The Hague for the Invictus Games after meeting Queen Eliazabeth in Windsor.

It was Meghan's first visit to the UK since she stepped down from her royal duties.