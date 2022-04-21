Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday celebrations with Travis Barker and kids

Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of her 43rd birthday celebrations with fiancé Travis Barker and their children and has sent the internet into a meltdown.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted swoon-worthy snaps of her getaway as she posed up with future stepchildren Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, and her son Reign Disick, seven, as well as Travis, 46.



She wrote: 'Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life,' she said. 'Heart full.'

The post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes from the media personality's 171 million followers.

The group took several photos together at the theme park, posing against a blue and beige wall with mouse ears on their heads.

They all wore black outfits, with Atiana being the only one who complemented her black shirt with light wash jeans.

After Kourtney shared the photos on her Instagram, Travis' son Landon commented on her post and said, "Such a great time!"

Also, Barker couldn't stop gushing about his lady love as he wrote in the comments, "So blessed you were born, Happy Birthday." Alabama Barker also left a string of red heart emojis on the post.



