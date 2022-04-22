David Beckham leads celebrities’ tributes to Queen on her 96th birthday, shares gorgeous pics of monarch

David Beckham has shared special birthday tribute to the Queen, saying "we have such inspiring leadership for our country."

Legendary footballer David Beckham and singer Peter Andre have led celebrities’ birthday tributes to Queen Elizabeth II as she turned 96 on Thursday (April 21, 2022).



Beckham shared a couple of photos of the monarch to his Instagram page, as well as one of him shaking the Queen’s hand in 2016 at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace.

The legendary footballer penned alongside the pictures: “Wishing a very Happy 96th Birthday to Her Majesty The Queen."



He added: “In this Platinum Jubilee year we celebrate your incredible service. We are so lucky to have such inspiring leadership for our country.”



On the other hand, Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre also shared a photo of Her Majesty, captioning it: “Happy birthday to our Queen.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams shared a more comical birthday tribute to the Queen as he shared a snap of himself dressed as the 96 year old monarch, “Happy Birthday Ma’am,” he wrote.