Kourtney Kardashian pushes back signing prenup with Travis Barker to protect her assets

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pushing back signing a prenup with Travis Barker to protect her assets.

According to In Touch, an insider has stepped forward with claims that the lovebirds, who tied the knot without marriage license, have some plaguing issues behind swoon-worthy pictures of a family visit to Disneyland.

“Kourtney and Travis are all about living in the moment," a source told the outlet. "But after the ceremony, Kourtney brought up the prenup."

"Obviously she stands to lose more if they break up," it added hinting at Kardashian’s whopping $65 million fortune. In contract to Blink-182 drummer’s asset worth 450 million.

"So she wants to protect her assets,” the magazine added.

The matter has reportedly “created some tension in their otherwise idyllic romance."

The couple reportedly ‘didn't even see’ the wedding coming but “hey, they were in Vegas, so why not," the insider explained.

"But that meant the prenup hasn't been signed yet."

“Since the ceremony wasn't binding, they now have more time to figure everything out," the source pointed out.

"Kourtney loves the spontaneity of their relationship, but she's also very rise and knows she should have a prenup,” it added.

As per the outlet, "Kris keeps telling her to get [a prenup] because Kris is all about protecting the family's money."