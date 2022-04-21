Malaika Arora serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple outfit

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for her fitness and style. The actor is well versed in both and often makes heads turn with her unique style quotient.



Recently, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl turned to the photo-video sharing platform to leave fans smitten with her dazzling photos from her latest sultry photoshoot while showing off her great look in a purple revealing outfit.

In one of the pictures, Malaika can be seen flaunting her ruffled skirt and metallic coat which has sent the internet into a meltdown.

In other pictures, the actor-model looks gorgeous in the flamboyant lilac dress. However, she completed her look with larger-than-life earrings and a gorgeous ring.

Malaika was looking beautiful in a soft wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup on, giving off true diva vibes.

“Glammed up and ready to shine with hellomagindia!” the 48-year-old actor captioned alongside her post.

Fans were blown away by Malaika’s glam look as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.



