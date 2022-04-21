Johnny Depp reveals Amber Heard’s suicidal threats after their 'explosive' fights

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of threatening to commit suicide after they got into explosive arguments.
During his testimony in court on Wednesday (April 20), the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed that his ex-wife had threatened him ‘many times’ about committing suicide.
“Ms Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor,” the Tourist actor claimed.
“That’s always something that lives in the back of your brain and that you fear.” Depp, 58, said while adding that whenever he tried to leave, Heard would stop him and tell him she would "die" without him.
The Black Mass actor further alleged, “Many times when I would try to leave, she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards, crying, screaming, ‘I can’t live without you. I’m gonna die.’ But you had to get out."
Depp further stated that when he was able to ‘escape,’ Heard, 35, would follow him home, even late at night.
As per media reports, Depp has presented part two of his testimony. Heard, on the other hand, has yet to react in court to the most recent claims.
Depp says that Heard in her "frustration", "rage" and "anger", would "strike out"
