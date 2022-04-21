Johnny Depp gets a laugh from courtroom as he recalls doing drugs with Marilyn Manson

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who is suing Amber Heard for $50 million in defamation case, got a laugh from the courtroom as he said “every hour is happy hour” and recalled doing drugs with Marilyn Manson.

Amber Heard lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Depp if he remembered taking pills with Mr Manson, to which Mr Depp said he “once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much”.



Rottenborn also asked Depp about his drug use, to which Mr Depp said he “found” drugs at an early age. The actor said earlier in the trial that he first took one of his mother’s “nerve pills” at the age of 11.

The defamation trial between Depp and ex-wife Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following the actor's lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019.



Johnny Depp is arguing that his ex-wife defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.