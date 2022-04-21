'Will Smith and family are in deep healing after Oscars slap'

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, who returned with Red Table Talk on Wednesday, did not discuss much on her husband's shocking Oscars incident that launched a thousand thinkpieces, splitting opinions down the middle.

The online chat show where Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith, discuss a variety of topics—it’s only fair to assume many were eager to hear what Jada had to say on the matter.



Jada rarely addressed Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock and its aftermath in a written statement at the beginning of Red Table Talk’s new season: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing."



"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls. Until then, the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us."