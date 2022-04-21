A$AP Rocky released from jail after posting $550,000 bail bond: reports

Rapper A$AP Rocky was photographed leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Wednesday afternoon following his arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting.

The musician has been released from jail within three hours of his arrest at LAX airport after being booked on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, related to an alleged incident that took place in November 2021.

The records also detailed that A$AP Rocky, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, has been given a court date for august 17 for further investigations.

The Praise the Lord star, 33, recently returned from Barbados where he’d been vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

During his return, he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport at 8:20 am on Wednesday morning. Rocky was released after posting a bail bond of USD 555, 000. He left Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles surrounded by police officers as well as his legal representatives.

Following his arrest, he was reportedly investigated by the Homicide division.