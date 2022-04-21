Prince Harry under fire for ‘breathtaking arrogance’ with Queen ‘protection’ claim

File Footage

Prince Harry put on blast for ‘breathtaking arrogance’ in Queen Elizabeth's protection claims.



This claim has been made by a source close to Daily Mail and they accused the royal of “breathtaking arrogance”.

The source was quoted telling the publication, “It is the Queen's birthday and despite a difficult year people are working full steam ahead on making her Platinum Jubilee an event to remember that properly honours such a remarkable woman. She just doesn't deserve this.”

“I have no idea what intention he may or may not have had in saying this, but Harry needs to start thinking before he opens his mouth.”