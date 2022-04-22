Prince Harry accused of attempting ‘divide and rule’ war plan against Queen’s monarchy

File Footage

Experts and sources have rallied together with an accusation of ‘divide and rule’ which they believe Prince Harry is playing at.



This accusation has been issued shortly after Prince Harry told NBC’s Today show, "I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her."

Many sources and close aides found Prince Harry’s comments puzzling and one wondered, “Who does he think are the right kind of people?”

“Oprah as the new press secretary, Ellen [de Generes] as head of personal protection and Elton [John] as the new mistress of the robes?”

Another broke down the ‘sinister’ meaning behind it all and revealed, “'If in doubt, blame the staff' appears to be Harry’s mantra.”

However, royal commentator Camilla Tominey offered another interpretation of Prince Harry’s words and accused the prince of attempting a “divide and rule” approach.

“As on Oprah, Harry once again seems to be trying to make a distinction between the Queen – who the couple have been at pains to say is blameless – and the institution of monarchy itself.”

Before concluding she also added, “This attempt at divide and rule in the House of Windsor is understood to have riled royal relatives who remain suspicious of the couple praising the Queen in one breath, while trashing the rest of the family in another.”