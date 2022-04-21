 
Thursday April 21, 2022
Entertainment

Prince Harry ‘attacking the whole family,’ experts fume

Prince Harry called out for ‘attacking’ royals with Queen Elizabeth protection bid

By Web Desk
April 21, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry accused of trying to ‘attack the entire family’ with his comments about Queen Elizabeth.

This claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin in a conversation with TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer.

She was quoted saying, “I think it’s such a gross insult, not just on her majesty, who we can see is not in great shape, but he’s attacking the whole family I think.”

“And particularly, he’s attacking Prince Charles and Prince William because they’re the closest to them.”

“He’s also attacking all the doctors who’ve been looking after [the Queen] meticulously for the last couple of years.”

“He’s attacking all the aides. No one, it seems, is able to look after her but him, as if he knows how to do it.”

Before concluding, she also accused Prince Harry of “upsetting [the Queen] more than anyone else besides Prince Andrew”.