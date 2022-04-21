 Katrina Kaif sends pulses racing with her new social media snaps

Katrina Kaif turned heads with her latest gorgeous snaps which she posted on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor dropped some early morning candid pictures and captioned it with a heart emoji.
The Bollywood diva stole hearts as she donned a lovely nude sweater paired with blue denim jeans. Katrina styled her hair in soft waves and opted for a minimal make up look.
The 38-year-old actor can be seen with her gorgeous breath-taking smile in the photographs.
In the comment section, Neha Dhupia and Shweta Bachchan dropped hearts whereas aced director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Kiss Miss.”
Film director Farah Khan also commented on the pictures with a heart. She wrote, “Happy girl.”
Earlier, Katrina had sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted in a loosely-fitted outfit at the Mumbai airport. However, no confirmation came from either her or her husband Vicky Kaushal’s side.
On the work front, the actor will appear on the big screen with three of her projects titled Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Merry Christmas.
