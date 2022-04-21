Prince Harry savaged for making ‘staggeringly tasteless and ‘out of touch’ claims

File Footage

Prince Harry has been slammed for making ‘out of touch’ and ‘staggeringly tasteless’ comments about Queen Elizabeth’s protection.



This takedown has been issued by foreign analyst Nile Gardiner, on Twitter.

He wrote, “The staggeringly tasteless, out of touch interview from Prince Harry after the relentless attacks on the Royal Family coming from the Meghan/Harry household in California.”

This call-out is in response to Prince Harry’s comments about making sure his grandmother was “protected” and “had the right people around her”.

Prince Harry addressed his meeting with the Queen, with NBC and explained at the time, “Being with her was great. It was so nice to see her.”

“Both Meghan and I had tea with her. She was on great form, she always has a great sense of humour.”