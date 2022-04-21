 
Entertainment

Meghan Markle to appear on Piers Morgan's 'Uncensored'?

By Web Desk
April 21, 2022
Piers Morgan, who lost his TV job for his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex after the royal couple's Oprah Winfrey interview, is returning  with his new show.

The UK TV presenter  on Wednesday left his fans guessing when he said that he will reveal his first guest on "Piers Uncensored".

He said," It’s a sensational jaw-dropping interview that will make global news for days."

Hundreds of people tried to guess the name of his guest on Twitter. Commenting on Morgan's announcement, Daily Diary Editor Richard Eden jokingly asked, "The Duchess of Sussex?"

Both Richard Eden and Piers Morgan are known as staunch opponents of Harry and his wife Meghan.