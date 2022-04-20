Aly Goni dishes on his diet during Ramadan: Read on

Indian TV star Aly Goni has recently opened up about his routine during Ramadan and how he manages to keep himself fit during the festive month.



With Ramadan halfway through and people settling in quite well into the routine of Sehri and Iftaar, the question still remains how one can control their weight during the Holy month.

Amid all, the Bigg Boss former contestant shared that one must follow a routine to overcome any difficulties.

For Goni, the holy month is all about self-discipline.

“You feel the positivity around. Even when you are fasting for the whole day, you don’t want to give up, something keeps you motivated and going.”

Talking about how he stays fit while keeping fast the actor elaborated, “Between Iftar and Sehri, I try to drink at least 2-3 liters of water. But one shouldn’t drink it all at once, drink water slowly.”

“Second, don’t forget to have dates. They not only help in keeping the blood glucose normal but also stop one from overeating. Third, don’t overeat, especially during Sehri. Eating a light yet high-fiber diet is the key to feeling energetic all day. I also have a couple of spoons of yogurt to soothe my stomach and to avoid any problems during the day.”

And though the days can be quite tedious, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor uses his evenings to work out.

“I know I can’t work out during the day, so I have been working out in the evening since Ramadan started. I either go to the gym or for a walk and I have been cycling at midnight. I am even following my diet,” he ended.



