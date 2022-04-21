Prince Harry’s response to missing Prince William shows ‘severed bond’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince William’s severed brotherly bond shows no signs of healing soon, with Harry’s response to getting asked if he misses William revealing its severity.



Harry sat down with Hoda for an in-depth grilling session this week, with talks about the Duke of Sussex’s family, including his relationship with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as well as with brother William and their father Charles.

While talking about his move to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, Hoda asked the duke: “Do you miss your brother and your dad?”

Prince Harry expertly managed to dodge the question asked, and instead steered the conversation back to the Invictus Games and his family.

He replied: “Look I mean, for me at the moment I'm here focused on these guys and their families…”

“I'm here and giving everything that I can 120% to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime, that's my focus here. When I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively,” he concluded.

Harry’s response left royal fans and commentators with their heads in their hands, as it seemed to clearly show that the brothers’ rift is as deep as ever and shows no signs of healing anytime soon.