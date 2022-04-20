Ranbir Kapoor’s niece pens a sweet note for Alia Bhatt: See

Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni welcomed her aunt Alia Bhatt in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



The couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in.

Amid all, Samara, who is the daughter of Ranbir's sister Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni, took to the photo-video sharing app on Wednesday, to share pictures from Ranbir and Alia's wedding with a sweet message for Alia.

The welcome note was appreciated by fans as well as grandma Neetu Kapoor and mom Riddhima.

The 11-year-old shared two pictures in a post. The first picture showed Alia and Ranbir posing at the wedding while the second one had the bride and the groom with the rest of the Kapoor family, including Samara.

She captioned the post, "Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much."

The adorable post saw Ranbir's mother actor Neetu Kapoor comment, "Awww this is the sweetest." She added several heart emojis after the comment.

Meanwhile, Riddhima also dropped several heart emojis in the comment section.

For those unversed, Samara is the daughter of Riddhima and her husband, businessman Bharat Sahni. She was born in 2011.







