Sara Ali Khan sends internet into a meltdown with new dance video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has sent the internet into a meltdown with her new dance video on social media.



The Atrangi Re actor recently treated the viewers with a breathtaking video of herself on Instagram as she showed off her dance moves on RD Burman’s hit song Samundar Mein Naha Ke and we just cannot take our eyes off.

Dancing along with her hair-stylist friend the Kedarnath actor wrote in the caption, ‘Namak mein Chamak Thumak Thumak’.

In the video which is shot on the beach, Sara can be seen in a pretty black dress that she topped with a white jacket. However, her dance partner/friend takes it off before the duo lets it loose on the groovy track.

Sara left netizens impressed with her sizzling dance moves and they raided the comments section of the video with tons of reactions.

One fan wrote, “That's the girl we love.”

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film titled Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. The movie will be directed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan. Sara also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.



