Victoria Beckham puts her killer curves on display to tug at David's heartstrings

Victoria Beckham showed off her incredibly toned figure in sports bra after her footballer husband David Beckham praised her 'peachy' bottom.

The former Spice Girl looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sports bra and leggings as she gave fans an insight into her early morning workout on Wednesday.



However, the 48-year-old looked sensational as she threw her arms above her head while flashing her toned abs in tinny top.



The mum-of-four apparently renewed David's feelings for her as she went make-up free and swept her dark locks out of her face in a center parting.



She captioned: '@mrbobbyrich worked us hard this morning!!'



The fashion designer also shared two clips of her friend Isabela Grutman lying on a bench while doing sit ups.



Victoria can be heard laughing as she filmed her letting her long dark tresses flick up and down.



The fashionista said: 'She's so glamorous in the gym. Looking good Isabela.'

Earlier this week, the star celebrated her 48th birthday where husband David Beckham took to his social media to share several snaps of his beau, including one that praised her 'peachy' bottom.