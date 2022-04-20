Kim Kardashian using boyfriend Pete Davidson as a branding opportunity?

There are speculations that American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian may use her comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson as a branding opportunity.

Over the weekend, amid Revolvegate and Coachella madness, the 41-year-old reality star took a brief break to chat with E! News about her relationship, fashion, and some other fun tidbits, where Kanye's ex shared that Pete is a big fan of her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims.

“[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” Kim told the outlet. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”

Her words indicate she gives more importance to her products than boyfriend and wants the comedian to help her promote the brand.

While, It's not clear that Pete authentically choosing to wear Skims all on his own or his new flame Kim is asking him to do so for promoting her brand.



At one occasion Pete was spotted walking into a room where the entire Skims boyfriend collection is laid out on the bed for him.

Despite all the speculations and rumours about the pair, it seems as they have something big in their minds regarding their future as they are publicly declaring their love and attracting massive applause from fans and friends.