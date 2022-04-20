Prince Harry branded ‘delusional’ as latest TV interview gets bashed

File Footage

Prince Harry’s latest interview with NBC News isn’t sitting well with royal commentators in the UK, with one expert slamming the duke for being ‘delusional’ and calling his remarks increasingly ‘personal’.



Vanity Fair royal editor, Katie Nicholl, appeared on a GB News show after Prince Harry’s latest TV interview with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb, and slammed Harry for his remarks that he wanted to ‘protect the Queen’.

Speaking on Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, Nicholl said: “You do wonder that he is so deluded and in his own la-la world that he just doesn’t have an awareness of the impact and the interpretation.”

She went on to claim that Harry’s words were even more personal than during his interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“To me this feels even more personal, the people who are clearly surrounding and protecting the Queen at the moment are William and Charles so is this a direct criticism by Harry,” she said.

During his NBC interview, Prince Harry had opened up about his recent meeting with the Queen, and said: “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, she's on great form.”

“She's always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her. Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her,” he concluded.